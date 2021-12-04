Training Day and The Magnificent Seven filmmaker Antoine Fuqua has signed a deal to make movies and documentaries for Netflix.

The first-look partnership, which was announced Friday, continues the director-producer's relationship with the studio after the success of their thriller, The Guilty starring Jake Gyllenhaal

"Working with Netflix on The Guilty was such a rewarding experience, both from an artistic and collaborative point of view," Fuqua said in a statement.

"I'm beyond excited to continue this relationship and expand our slate of films with a partner that shares our vision at Hill District Media."

Fuqua's other credits include The Equalizer, The Equalizer 2, Southpaw, Olympus Has Fallen, Brooklyn's Finest, Shooter, Tears of the Sun and King Arthur.