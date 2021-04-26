The Father star Anthony Hopkins won his second Academy Award for Best Actor Sunday and, at 83, became the oldest artist to receive the honor.

In an acceptance speech posted on Instagram after the three-hour ceremony ended, Hopkins paid tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman , his fellow nominee in the category who'd been heavily favored to win for his performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

"At 83 years of age, I did not expect to get this award. I really didn't. I'm very grateful to the Academy and thank you," Hopkins said.

"I want to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who was taken from us far too early," he added. "I really did not expect this, so I feel very privileged and honored. Thank you."

Boseman died of cancer last August at the age of 43.

Joaquin Phoenix , who earned the Best Actor statuette for Joker last year, announced Hopkins had won it Sunday night. Phoenix accepted the prize on Hopkins' behalf since the actor was in his homeland of Wales and did not attend the gala celebrating cinema in Los Angeles.

Hopkins previously won the Best Actor trophy in 1992 for his work in Silence of the Lambs. He was nominated for the award in 1994 and 1996 and received Best Supporting Actor nominations in 1998 and 2020.