Anthony Hopkins celebrated 45 years of sobriety by delivering a hopeful message to fans.

"It's been a tough year, full of grief and sadness for many, many, many people. But 45 years ago today, I had a wake-up call. I was heading for disaster, drinking myself to death," Hopkins began his video on Twitter, which he posted Tuesday.

"I'm not preachy but I got a message, a little thought that said, 'Do you want to live or die?' and I said I wanted to live. And suddenly the relief came and my life has been amazing. I may have off days and sometimes little bits of doubt and all that but all in all I say hang in there," the actor continued.

Hopkins directed his message towards young people, telling them not to give up and to keep fighting.

"Be bold and mighty forces will come to your aid. That's sustained me through my life," Hopkins said before signing off and stating that 2021 will be the best year.

Hopkins is set to turn 83 on Thursday.