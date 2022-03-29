Anthony Anderson's wife Alvina Stewart has filed for divorce from the actor after 22 years of marriage.

Stewart citied irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce in documents she filed recently that were obtained by People magazine.

E! News also confirmed that Stewart has filed for divorce.

Stewart is requesting spousal support and that their accumulated assets and property can be divided at a later time. Stewart is also asking for Anderson to cover the attorney fees.

Stewart previously filed for divorce in 2015 but rescinded the divorce petition in January 2017.

Anderson, 51, and Stewart, 49, were high school sweethearts who got married in 1999. They share two kids together, Kyra Anderson, 26, and Nathan Anderson, 22.