Anthony Anderson discussed how Michelle Obama will be guest-starring on Black-ish and how the Obamas are fans of the show while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Former first lady Michelle Obama will appear on Tuesday's episode of Black-ish, which kicks off the comedy's eighth and final season. The season premiere airs at 9:30 p.m. EST on ABC.

Anderson recalled on Monday how he first met the Obamas at the White House and how former President Barack Obama was very welcoming.

"He was like, 'Yo Ant, what's up man?' Took me to Michelle. He left his post, took me to Michelle and was like, 'Michelle look who's here, Ant from Black-ish, tell him how much we love the show,'" Anderson said while imitating how Barack Obama hugged him and was energetic.

"They went on for about a good three minutes about how much they love the show, the family watches it. It's appointment television," he continued.

Anderson said from then on he had a great relationship with the Obamas and stated that his co-star Tracee Ellis Ross was able to get Michelle Obama on the show.

"Tracee Ellis Ross made the call for the final season to first lady Obama and said you know, 'We would love to have you on the show. Do you think you could do this?' And she agreed," Anderson recalled.