The stars of Black-ish appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss the end of the ABC sit-com's eight-season run Tuesday night.

Anthony Anderson said he was relieved the show ended on a high note.

"This is our victory lap. Now, had you spoken to us back in November when we shut this down, we wouldn't be able to get through this interview," Anderson said. "Right now, we're just taking a well-deserved victory lap and enjoying it."

Tracee Ellis Ross added she is feeling "a lot of joy and pride."

"It's unbelievable the feat of 176 episodes," Ross said.

She said she did not get emotional when the cast watched the last episode together at the African American Museum in Washington D.C., but "there were a lot of tears" when they rehearsed and filmed their final scene for the series.

Anderson and Ross revealed creator Kenya Barris gave the actors diamond necklaces, Anderson gifted his co-stars championship-style rings and Ross distributed engraved iPads as goodbye presents.

Their co-stars Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Yara Shahidi and Marsai Martin also joined the interview to reminisce about their experiences as an iconic TV family and talk about their future plans.