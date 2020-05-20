Lionsgate is giving a glimpse of the upcoming film Antebellum.

The studio released a new trailer for the movie Wednesday featuring singer and actress Janelle Monae as Veronica Henley, a successful author living in the present day.

The preview shows moments from Veronica's (Monae) happy life with her family. Her idyllic world is shattered when she is "chosen" -- kidnapped and forced to travel back in time.

In the past, Veronica is enslaved but fights to take back her life and return to her reality.

Antebellum is written and directed by Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz. The film is produced by Get Out and Us producer Sean McKittrick.

Antebellum opens in theaters Aug. 21.