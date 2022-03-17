Celebrity couple Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger get close in a new photo.

Anstead, 42, shared a photo Wednesday on Instagram that shows him sharing a kiss with Zellweger, 52.

"This lady x Ren," he captioned the post alongside a heart emoji.

The photo appeared to be taken at retired F1 racing driver Jenson Button's wedding to Brittny Ward in Miami, Fla. Anstead had shared a photo of Button and Ward on Sunday.

"And just like that....! Mr & Mrs Button! What a perfect day! PERFECT," he wrote on Instagram.

Anstead and Zellweger met during an episode of Anstead's show Celebrity IOU: Joyride and made their relationship Instagram official in September. Anstead praised Zellweger's kindness in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in December.

"I'm a big believer that people resonate with kindness," Anstead said. "When you actually look back at relationships you have with your family, your friends, it's those small moments, those sort of hidden messages, that actually speak the most."

Anstead was previously married to Flip or Flop star Christina Haack. Anstead and Haack have a 2-year-old son together, Hudson.