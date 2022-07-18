AMC released the trailer for Season 2 of Kevin Can F**k Himself on Monday. The series returns August 22 on AMC with the first two episodes available on AMC+.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Season 1, Allison (Annie Murphy) failed to kill her husband, Kevin (Eric Petersen). In Season 2, she will try to leave him.

Leaving the title character isn't so simple, though. She can't just divorce him. She'll have to fake her own death.

Kevin Can F**k Himself is a satirical hybrid of sitcom and drama. Allison is the harried wife of sitcom oaf Kevin.

Scenes with Kevin are filmed like a sitcom. When Allison is alone, it is filmed like a drama to capture her angst at suffering through Kevin's shenanigans.

AMC renewed Kevin Can F**k Himself in August 2021 after Season 1 concluded in July. Season 2 will be the final season of Kevin Can F**k Himself.

Valerie Armstrong created Kevin Can F**k Himself. Mary Hollis Inboden, Alex Bonifer, Brian Howe, Raymond Lee, Jamie Denb, and Candice Coke.

Erinn Hayes will guest star in Season 2.