The 2021 Cannes Film Festival will open with Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard's movie Annette.

Festival organizers said Monday that Annette will screen during the festival's opening night July 6.

Annette marks the English-language debut of French director Leos Carax. The film is a musical featuring an original story, music and lyrics by pop duo Sparks. Simon Helberg co-stars.

Annette takes place in Los Angeles and follows Henry (Driver), a standup comedian, and Ann (Cotillard), a singer of international renown. The birth of the couple's daughter, Annette, a mysterious girl with an exceptional destiny, changes their lives.

"Every Leos Carax film is an event," Cannes Festival president Pierre Lescure said in a statement. "Any this one delivers on its promises! Annette is the gift that lovers of cinema, music, and culture were hoping for, one that we have been yearning for during the past year."

Annette will premiere In Competition after the opening ceremony. The film will be released in theaters and on Amazon Prime Video in late summer.

Carax is known for directing Les Amants du Pont-Neuf (1991) and Holy Motors (2012).