Annette Bening says she and her husband, Warren Beatty, are "proud" of their 28-year marriage.

The 61-year-old actress discussed her marriage to the 82-year-old actor and director during Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Bening and Beatty married in March 1992 and have four children, Stephen, 28, Benjamin, 25, Isabel, 23, and Ella, 19. Ellen guest host Sean Hayes congratulated Bening on her wedding anniversary, which was March 3.

"We're very proud of that," Bening said. "I have to say, my parents, who are 93 and 91, will be married, this fall they will be married 70 years ... Like, amazing, right? Incredible."

When asked if she and Beatty will match her parents, Bening responded, "Easy."

Bening confirmed her parents still live in the house she grew up in. She said she and her siblings visit her parents often with their own families.

"I have two brothers and a sister, we're all helping with our parents," Bening said. "We adore them. We're a very close family. We are there a lot. We get together a lot and see them. They're amazing people and an inspiration."

Bening told Us Weekly in 2019 that there is no particular secret to her long-lasting marriage.

"There is no secret, as anyone who's been married knows," she said. "We have an incredible family, we have beautiful children. We've been through a lot. It's the center of life. It's the most important thing. It's everything."

On Ellen, Bening also discussed her resemblance to presidential hopeful and Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren. She recalled how she once met Warren and the senator's husband, Bruce H. Mann.

"I am a fan of hers. I think she's amazing," Bening said of Warren.

In addition, Bening and Hayes played a game where they used different accents, including a French accent and a British accent.