Anne Hathaway appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show on Thursday and discussed two roles she wishes she could have played.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I wish that I'd played Juliet in Romeo and Juliet and I wish that I'd played Eliza Dolittle in My Fair Lady," the actress said in response to a fan question.

"I think we can make this happen. They're timeless pieces and they're relevant at every single stage, day and age," Barrymore commented.

Hathaway was also asked by a fan what she and her family, including husband Adam Shulman, 4-year-old son Jonathan and 11-month-old son Jack, will be dressing up as for Halloween.

"Jonathan is very into the Cars movie franchise so he is going to be Lighting McQueen and Adam is going to be Doc Hudson. And Jack, who's 11-months old, is climbing on everything, so he's going to be a monkey and I am going to be holding him all night, so I will be a tree," Hathaway said.

Hathaway stars in newly released HBO Max film The Witches.

The 37-year-old recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and said she wore her least favorite costume in 2014's Interstellar.