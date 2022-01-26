Annaleigh Ashford has been cast in upcoming Hulu limited series Immigrant starring Kumail Nanjiani.

Immigrant will follow Nanjiani as Somen "Steve" Banerjee, the Indian-American entrepreneur who started Chippendales, a dance troupe known for its male strippers.

Ashford will star as Steve's wife, Irene Banerjee, on the eight-episode series. Irene, an accountant, is shy at first, but finds her footing within the company and becomes a formidable force behind-the-scenes.

Murray Bartlett also stars as producer-choreographer Nick De Noia, who helped to expand the company.

Immigrant hails from Pam & Tommy creator Robert Siegel who serves as an executive producer and co-showrunner with Jenni Konner. Rajiv Joseph will write alongside Mehar Sethi. Ramin Bahrani will direct.

Nanjiani is also executive producing along with his wife, Emily V. Gordon and Dylan Sellers, Konner, Bahrani, Nora Silver and Joseph.

Ashford recently starred as Paula Jones in FX's Impeachment: American Crime Story.