Bee Shaffer, the daughter of Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, is a new mom.

Shaffer, 34, welcomed her first child, son Oliver Sozzani, with her husband, Francesco Carrozzini, on Oct. 25.

Shaffer shared the news Wednesday on Instagram alongside photos of her baby boy.

"Oliver Sozzani Carrozzini 10.25.21," she captioned the post.

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker and singers Katy Perry and Josh Groban were among those to congratulate Shaffer in the comments.

"Wow!!!! Got the chills!!!!!!! I'm so happy for you. All. Xxx," Parker wrote.

"Omg I love my birthday twin," Perry added. "Congrats."

"Ahhhh the cuteness overload! Love and congrats to you, mama Bee," Groban said.

Shaffer and Carrozzini, the son of late Vogue Italia editor-in-chief Franca Sozzani, married at Wintour's home in Mastic, N.Y., in July 2018. People confirmed in July that the couple were expecting their first child.

Shaffer showed her baby bump in a slideshow of photos in September.

Baby Oliver is Wintour's third grandchild. Wintour's son, Charles Shaffer, has two daughters, Caroline and Ella, with his wife, Elizabeth.