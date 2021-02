Anna Kournikova is celebrating her daughter Mary's first birthday.

The 39-year-old former professional tennis player marked the occasion Saturday by sharing a photo and video of Mary, her youngest child with her partner, singer Enrique Iglesias , on Instagram.

The photo shows Mary wearing a cream-colored dress and headband while crawling on a bed.

"1!" Kournikova captioned the post, adding a heart emoji. Iglesias left a heart emoji in the comments.

Kournikova also posted a video that shows herself sitting and talking with Mary, who responds by babbling.

"Girl talk," she wrote. Iglesias responded with two heart-eyes emojis in the comments.

Kournikova and Iglesias also have twins, daughter Lucy and son Nicholas, who turned three years old in December. Kournikova marked the occasion by sharing a photo of her twins on Instagram.

Kournikova and Iglesias largely keep their kids out of the spotlight. Iglesias posted a rare video in 2018 of himself making Nicholas and Lucy laugh.

During a concert in March 2018, Iglesias expressed his love for his children.

"I became a father about 12 weeks ago and I can absolutely tell you two things," he said. "Love my babies! I love them so much."

Iglesias last released the single "Despues Que Te Perdi­" with Jon Z in March 2019.