Pitch Perfect and Trolls actress Anna Kendrick has landed the lead role in director Mary Nighy's psychological thriller, Alice, Darling.

Production is underway in Canada, Lionsgate said Monday, as it announced the news of Kendrick's casting.

The film's cast will also include Wunmi Mosaku, Kaniehtiio Horn and Charlie Carrick.

Alanna Francis penned the screenplay about a woman whose mysterious boyfriend shows up unexpectedly while she is with her friends on an out-of-town getaway.

"Alice, Darling is a subtle, nuanced story about coercion and control. As a director, I couldn't wish for a better cast of talented actors and creatives to bring this important story to life. The chemistry between Anna Kendrick, Wunmi Mosaku, and Kaniehtiio Horn as the three friends is a joy to see," Nighy said in a statement.

Kendrick's other credits include Love Life, Stowaway and The Accountant.