Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively will be returning to star in a sequel to A Simple Favor, Lionsgate and Amazon Studios has announced.

Filmmaker Paul Feig is also returning to direct, based off of a script by returning screenwriter Jessica Sharzer.

A Simple Favor, a mystery-comedy film that was released in 2018, is based on the novel of the same name by Darcey Bell.

Kendrick starred as widowed single mother Stephanie who runs a parenting vlog. Stephanie becomes friends with Lively's Emily, who seems to have it all including a successful career and family.

Emily then goes missing, causing Stephanie to open her own investigation. Henry Golding also starred.

The film was a critical and commercial success having earned more than $97 million at the worldwide box office.