Pitch Perfect and True Blood alum Anna Camp said in an Instagram post that she was recently sick for more than three weeks with the coronavirus.

Although she has since tested negative, she said Tuesday that she still has "lingering symptoms."

"I was incredibly safe. I wore a mask. I used hand sanitizer. One time, when the world was starting to open up, I decided to forgo wearing my mask in public. One. Time. And I ended up getting it," Camp captioned a photo of her in her car, wearing a face mask with pink and white stripes, and pandas.

"I believe it may have been because of that one time. People are saying it's like having the flu, but I've had the flu, and this is absolutely not that. The panic of contracting a virus that is basically untreatable and is so new that no one knows the long term irreparable damage it does to your immune system is unbelievably stressful."

The 37-year-old actress -- who also appeared on The Mindy Project and Mad Men said her symptoms included loss of sense of smell and taste, dizziness, extreme fatigue, impacted sinuses, nausea, vomiting and fever.

"I'm lucky. Because I didn't die. But people are. Please wear ur mask. It can happen any time. And it can happen to anyone. Even that one time you feel safe. We can all make a difference. Wearing a mask is saving lives," she wrote. "I don't want any of you to go through what I did. Even though it's a little thing, it can have a huge impact, and it's so incredibly easy to do."

She also thanked everyone who has been supporting her during this difficult time.