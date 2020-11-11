Anna Camp and Adam Pally are set to star in a Creepshow holiday special that will premiere Dec. 18 on the horror streaming Shudder.

"Get ready to be totally creeped out!!!" Camp tweeted Tuesday.

The hour-long episode, "Shapeshifters Anonymous," was written and directed by Creepshow show-runner Greg Nicotero.

It is based on a short story by J.A. Konrath.

"The Spirit of Christmas is alive and well in true Creepshow fashion," Nicotero said in a press release Tuesday. "Reimagining how we look at the holidays and Santa Claus with an outrageous ensemble cast, a myriad of creepy crawlies and a few thrills and chills shouldn't be missed."

Season 2 of the anthology series Creepshow is in production in Atlanta now. The six new episodes are expected to premiere exclusively on Shudder next year.

Season 1 debuted in 2019.

The show follows a 1982 film of the same name written by Stephen King and directed by George A. Romero.