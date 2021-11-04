Brazilian singer Anitta and American rapper Saweetie took the stage on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The recording artists performed their song "Faking Love" during Wednesday's episode of the CBS late-night show.

Anitta wore a black bodysuit with long gloves and thigh high boots, while Saweetie sported a sparkling bustier with low-slung pants.

"Faking Love" is the second single to debut from Anitta's forthcoming album Girl from Rio. Anitta released a single and music video for the song in October.

Girl from Rio will also include the title track "Girl from Rio," released in April.

The album will be Anitta's first since Kisses, released in April 2019. The singer is known for the singles "Downtown" with J Balvin and "Me Gusta" featuring Cardi B and Myke Towers.

Saweetie will host and perform at the MTV Europe Music Awards on Nov. 14.