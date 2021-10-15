Anitta recruited rapper Saweetie for a new song.

The Brazilian singer released the song "Faking Love" featuring Saweetie on Friday.

In "Faking Love," Anitta and Saweetie sing about being fine after a breakup where there were no real feelings involved.

"You tell me you're leaving today / You're packing your bags up for good / I'm not gonna stand in your way / Baby, I'd cry if I could, but / I keep faking love," Anitta sings.

"Faking Love" is the second single to debut from Anitta's forthcoming fifth studio album, Girl from Rio. She previously released the single "Girl from Rio" in April and a remix of the song featuring DaBaby in May.

Earlier this week, Anitta appeared in a Billboard feature that gave a behind-the-scenes look at her preparations for her show at Latin Music Week.

Girl from Rio will mark Anitta's first album since Kisses, released in April 2019. Anitta is known for the singles "Downtown" with J Balvin and "Me Gusta" featuring Cardi B and Myke Towers.