Anitta took to the stage on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The 28-year-old Brazilian singer performed her song "Boys Don't Cry" during Monday's episode of the NBC late-night show.

"Boys Don't Cry" appears on Anitta's forthcoming fifth studio album, Girl from Rio. She released the single and a music video for the song in January.

In the Tonight Show interview, Anitta discussed her crossover success from Brazil to the United States.

"I started singing in English and Spanish. Spanish four years ago and then English was one year ago. And in Brazil, I have 12 years of career," the star said. "And everything started to grow up very fast. But then whenever I got really big there, I was like, okay, next step? I wanna do something challenging."

"Somebody told me that for Brazilians it was impossible to break up, to break out of Brazil to cross over. Whenever I hear the word 'impossible,' I want to go for it," she added.

Anitta will now perform at Coachella music festival in April.

"I want to bring Brazil to the stage and all of the favelas," she told Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon. "We just party really hard. It's just a different energy, you know? Like, if you ever come to Brazil you've got to bring a little extra energy maybe."

