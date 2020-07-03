The adult, animated "Star Trek" series, "Below Decks," is set to debut on CBS All Access on Aug. 6.

The 10-episode show's voice cast includes Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noel Wells , Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O'Connell , Fred Tatasciore and Gillian Vigman.

The workplace comedy "focuses on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet's least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380," a press release said.

"Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies," the synopsis added.

The streaming service is also home to Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Discovery.

CBS All Access' sister platform, Nickelodeon, is also working on a computer-animated Star Trek series for children.