Animated series 'The Andy Cohen Diaries' headed to Quibi on July 20
UPI News Service, 07/14/2020
Streaming service Quibi announced The Andy Cohen Diaries, an animated look into the TV host's celebrity encounters, will premiere July 20.
The six-episode animated series, which serves as a follow-up to Cohen's New York Times best-sellers, The Andy Cohen Diaries and Superficial: More Adventures from the Andy Cohen Diaries, features stories from the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host's life both as a TV host and at home, where he recently became a first-time father.
Cohen, who voices the series, will also serve as executive producer through his company, Most Talkative Productions. The series is also executive produced by ShadowMachine co-founders Corey Campodonico and Alex Bulkley.
