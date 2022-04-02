Comedy Central has announced its new eight-episode animated series, Lightning Wolves, is scheduled to debut on April 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Lightning Wolves is an homage to all those cartoons from the 80's we loved as kids," creator and executive producer Bobby Moynihan said in a statement Friday.

"Thundercats, He-Man and She-Ra, G.I. Joe, Voltron, Silverhawks -- cartoons that were packed full of important life lessons while secretly selling toys to children. But this one has lots of cursing."

The show features the voice talents of Eugene Cordero, Donald Faison, Sofia Gonzalez, Taran Killam, Will McLaughlin, Bobby Moynihan, Griffin Newman, Lennon Parham, Nicole Parker, Connor Ratliff, Ben Schwartz, Jimmi Simpson and Cobie Smulders.