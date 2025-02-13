Animated comedy based on Kevin Hart's childhood to premiere on March 6
UPI News Service, 02/13/2025
Lil Kev, an adult animated comedy based on Kevin Hart's childhood, is set to premiere on BET March 6.
The voice cast for the 1990s-set series also includes Wanda Sykes, Cree Summer, Deon Cole, Gerald "Slink" Johnson, Jamar Neighbors, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Patricia "Ms. Pat" Williams, We Ani, Affion Crockett and Jess Hilarious.
The network describes Lil Kev as "a laugh-out-loud series inspired by Hart's rocky upbringing where his unshakable optimism is often at odds with the harsh realities of growing up in North Philly."
Hart is an executive producer on the project, while Matthew Claybrooks and Michael Price serve as executive producers and showrunners.
