TNT said Thursday it has renewed its crime family drama, Animal Kingdom, for a sixth and final season.

The show stars Shawn Hatosy , Ben Robson, Jake Weary , Finn Cole, Leila George, Rigo Sanchez and Jon Beavers.

Season 5 is set to air this summer.

"Pope, Craig, Deran and J are still dealing with the fallout from the events surrounding Smurf's death, including family members out for revenge," a synopsis of the upcoming said.

"With their kingdom without a leader, the Codys struggle to maintain their fragile alliance, and to see which of them will come out on top. Meanwhile, they search for more information on Pamela Johnson whom Smurf made the beneficiary of her estate. And back in 1984, an increasingly volatile 29-year-old Smurf is forging her own path raising Pope and Julia and leading the charge on dangerous jobs with new and old friends."