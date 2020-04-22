A free update coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons Thursday will add seasonal events and new merchants to the Nintendo Switch game.

Players can take part in the Nature Day event starting Thursday until May 4. The event contains Nook Miles challenges that can be completed by planting trees and watering flowers.

The nature-loving Leif will be visiting islands to sell a vast assortment of shrubs and flower seeds around the plaza area.

Jolly Redd, an art dealer, will also visit islands occasionally to sell items from his Treasure Trawler boat. Players need to double check that the art they purchase from Jolly Redd are genuine and not fake.

Purchasing art pieces and donating them to the museum will expand the building to include an art gallery.

Nintendo has also announced three more seasonal events that are coming to New Horizons. The May Day Tour will be taking place from May 1 to 7 and will include a special airplane ticket that can be used to explore a new mystery island.

The International Museum Day event will run from May 18 to 31 and will present a stamp card that can be completed by visiting each area of the museum. Completing the card will give players an in-game reward.

The Wedding Season event will run from June 1 to 30 and involves helping out a married couple take photos at Harvey's island. Players can earn wedding-themed items and take their own wedding-themed photos.