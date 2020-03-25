Netflix has an Angry Birds series in the works.

The streaming service shared plans in a press release Wednesday for Angry Birds: Summer Madness, a new animated series in the Angry Birds franchise.

Netflix is producing the show with CAKE and Rovio Entertainment. The first season will have 40 11-minute episodes and premiere in 2021.

Angry Birds: Summer Madness features Red, Bomb, Chuck and new characters as tween birds at a summer camp. The group has "explosive antics, improbable pranks and crazy summertime adventures" while fending off the Pigs on the other side of the lake.

"Angry Birds have been a true phenomenon for kids around the world and we're excited to bring them home to the nest at Netflix where they will be angrier and bird-ier than ever," Netflix director of original animated series Curtis Lelash said.

Netflix confirmed the news in a tweet Wednesday.

Angry Birds is a video game franchise that was first released as a mobile game in 2009. The games inspired several animated series and the films The Angry Birds Movie and The Angry Birds Movie 2, featuring the voices of Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Danny McBride and Maya Rudolph.