"Angelyne is an homage to the real Angelyne who became a cultural icon in Los Angeles," showrunner Allison Miller said in a statement. "It's a story inspired by everything Angelyne represents and so it's a magical story, a hopeful story, a story about becoming the person you were meant to be and believing in your own inner strength to manifest your dreams."
"It's a story about Los Angeles and everything the city means to people who move here and to people who dream about moving here," Miller added.
Rossum also serves as an executive producer on Angelyne with her husband, Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail.
Angelyne consists of five episodes and will premiere May 19 on Peacock.
