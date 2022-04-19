Peacock is giving a glimpse of the new series Angelyne.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a trailer for the limited series Tuesday featuring Emmy Rossum as "billboard queen" Angelyne.

Angelyne explores how Angelyne, a real-life model, singer and actress, came to fame after appearing on a series of billboards in Los Angeles in the 1980s.

The series is based on a 2017 feature in The Hollywood Reporter by Gary Baum. Alex Karpovsky, Martin Freeman, Hamish Linklater, Michael Angarano, Molly Ephraim, Philip Ettinger, Lukas Gage, Charlie Rowe and David Krumholtz also star.

"Angelyne is an homage to the real Angelyne who became a cultural icon in Los Angeles," showrunner Allison Miller said in a statement. "It's a story inspired by everything Angelyne represents and so it's a magical story, a hopeful story, a story about becoming the person you were meant to be and believing in your own inner strength to manifest your dreams."

"It's a story about Los Angeles and everything the city means to people who move here and to people who dream about moving here," Miller added.

Rossum also serves as an executive producer on Angelyne with her husband, Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail.

Angelyne consists of five episodes and will premiere May 19 on Peacock.