Peacock's Angelyne, starring Emmy Rossum, is based on the Los Angeles icon of the same name. The series will stream on May 19.

"You really want to know my story? The story of my life? The truth is, I'm something that you have to experience," Rossum says as Angelyne in a new teaser trailer for the limited series.

Angelyne walks confidently and gets into her pink Corvette before putting on a pair of sunglasses in the clip.

The limited series will tell the story of Angelyne, a real-life singer, actress and model, who came to fame in the 1980s after appearing on billboards throughout Los Angeles. Angelyne was a celebrity who became famous before the rise of social media.

Co-stars include Martin Freeman, Alex Karpovsky, Hamish Linklater, Charlie Rowe, Lukas Gage, Michael Angarano, Molly Ephraim, Philip Ettinger, Antjuan Tobias and David Krumholtz.

Allison Miller is serving as show-runner and executive producer with Lucy Tcherniak and Matt Spicer is serving as director. Rossum is also executive producing, along with Tcherniak.