Survivor 50's latest episode on Wednesday, March 25, however, didn't show much of Angelina and her bold personality. Instead, they focused on her Vatu tribe's complicated Christian and Ozzy Lusth dynamic.
"I did not go back toSurvivor to be shown on Survivor. I went back on Survivor to play the game and to have the adventure again, and I got those things," Angelina explained toEntertainment Weekly.
"That being said, stretching out beyond me, I think that it is an abysmal shame what's happening right now in terms of the lack of female representation on this season."
Angelina pointed out, for instance, how Tiffany Nicole Ervin has only been shown in two confessional interviews.
"We've just finished Episode 5. Tiffany's had two confessionals, [guest star] Zac Brown's had four, okay? Of the five least-edited and shown people, four of those are women," Angelina complained.
"If you want to know my truth, what I believe, what I see, I think that Season 50 feels more like Season 15. I think that the editors are pulling from a very old formula. I think that they're grasping at straws to give the fans what they want."
Angelina said she believesSurvivor listened to negative feedback from fans about how the show has become "too mushy" and "sentimental" in recent years.
"And I think that they are reverting to some old tricks, and I honestly think that it's outdated, and I think that there's no place for it in 2026, and I think that they need to do better," Angelina admitted.
But Angelina noted Survivoris "reality TV" and "not the NAACP," meaning she's not "looking for complete equity" across the board.
"That's not realistic, but honestly, I feel like CBS, I feel like the production is failing the women on this season right now," Angelina argued.
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Angelina recalled how Emily could "lie like no one's business" and she should "work for the CIA" in the real world.
"I was convinced she was with me. It was incredible. I've never seen a player like that before. And you know what, too? I still like her," Angelina said, reflecting on Emily's betrayal.
"We were sitting together at the premiere. She was really fun to play with. I was super down to play with her. She gained my trust. I really thought she was with me and I felt like of all the options there, I was like, 'I would ride with Emily.'"
Angelina said Emily was "sitting pretty" between Ozzy and Christian as well.
"Emily's brilliant. She's not given the credit that she deserves," Angelina insisted.
Angelina went as far as to accuse the editors ofSurvivor 50 of having "a failure of imagination," explaining, "They're telling, not showing."
Angelina said if there's time for "fart scenes," nicknaming castaways, "impersonations and raps," then there is time to show deeper layers of friendship and connection.
Angelina, for instance, feels sorry that fans didn't get to see her reunion with Mike on the beach post-tribal swap.
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"We had what I considered a very touching moment, where I [told] him, 'You matter more to me than this game,'" Angelina recalled.
Angelina said the editing also failed to show her attempts at strategizing with Ozzy prior to her vote off.
"That was actually part of what was not shown amongst many other things," Angelina said.
"I was trying to work with Ozzy. I think he made a mistake... I think that it would've been so epic for us to get Christian out while he had his Shot in the Dark. And I think he didn't take the swing, and I think he's going to regret it."
Although Angelina isn't pleased with her portrayal or early elimination from a milestone season, she concluded, "I am not a scorned woman. I knew I was getting voted out. I'll be so clear with you. I knew it was my time. I'm proud that I was really gracious in my exit."