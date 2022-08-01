Angelina Jolie says her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt will attend Spelman College in the fall.

The 47-year-old actress shared the news Sunday on Instagram alongside a photo of Zahara, her 17-year-old adopted daughter with Brad Pitt , with other Spelman attendees.

"Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl," she captioned the post.

Spelman College is a historically black women's college in Atlanta, Ga., that was founded in 1881. It is the oldest private HBCU liberal arts college for women in the United States.

Jolie has five other children, Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14, with Pitt, from whom she split in 2016.

Zahara and Shiloh joined Jolie at the Los Angeles premiere of Eternals in October.

Jolie praised Zahara and one of her younger daughters in an essay for Time on International Women's Day in 2020 after the two underwent surgery.

"I saw how all my girls so easily stopped everything and put each other first, and felt the joy of being of service to those they love," Jolie said at the time.

"I also watched them face their fears with a resolute bravery. We all know that moment when no one else can help us, and all we can do is close our eyes and breathe," she added.