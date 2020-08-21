Angelina Jolie says her daughter Shiloh inspired her join her latest movie, The One and Only Ivan.

The 45-year-old actress discussed her connection to the film during Friday's episode of Good Morning America following the movie's release.

The One and Only Ivan is based on K.A. Applegate's children's novel of the same name, which centers on a silverback gorilla named Ivan who lives in captivity at a mall. Jolie voices the elephant Stella in the film adaptation.

"My daughter Shiloh read the book, and she loved it and she loved Ivan. And then I just inquired if anybody was making it or what was happening with it," Jolie said of the film.

Jolie connected with her character, whose motivations differ from a typical children's movie.

"Stella's a mom, and she's really worried that when she dies she will not leave her child in a safe place. She needs to find a way to empower others to protect her child," the actress said. "That's very different than playing an elephant in a kids' movie."

Jolie appeared on GMA remotely with Applegate and director Thea Sharrock. Sharrock said the film has two important messages.

"Friendship is probably the most precious thing we all have," she said, "And as Ivan says in the movie, kindness will always be there when you need it."

Jolie also encouraged families to discuss "what's best for animals" at home. The One and Only Ivan co-stars Bryan Cranston Danny DeVito and Helen Mirren , and is available now on Disney+.

Jolie has six children, Shiloh, 14, Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, and Knox and Vivienne, 12, with her ex-husband, actor Brad Pitt. She said at a press conference for her movie Maleficent 2: Mistress of Evil in October that motherhood "completely transformed" her.

"The love of a child in my life, being a mother, brought out something in me that completely transformed me," the actress said.