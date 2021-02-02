Angelina Jolie film 'Those Who Wish Me Dead' set for May release
UPI News Service, 02/02/2021
Angelina Jolie's new film Those Who Want Me Dead is set for release in May.
People reported Tuesday that the neo-Western film will open in theaters and premiere on HBO Max on May 14.
Those Who Wish Me Dead is based on Michael Koryta's novel of the same name. The movie is a female-driven Western set amid a wildfire in the Montana wilderness, according to Deadline.
The new film centers on a teenager who witnesses a murder and joins a wilderness skills program in order to hide from twin assassins. The character is is protected by a survival expert but the forest fire threatens to destroy them all.
