Angelina Jolie's new film Those Who Want Me Dead is set for release in May.

People reported Tuesday that the neo-Western film will open in theaters and premiere on HBO Max on May 14.

Those Who Wish Me Dead is based on Michael Koryta's novel of the same name. The movie is a female-driven Western set amid a wildfire in the Montana wilderness, according to Deadline.

The new film centers on a teenager who witnesses a murder and joins a wilderness skills program in order to hide from twin assassins. The character is is protected by a survival expert but the forest fire threatens to destroy them all.

Taylor Sheridan (Hell or High Water) will direct the film, which co-stars Nicholas Hoult, Tyler Perry, Jon Bernthal, Aidan Gillen, Medina Senghore, Finn Little, Jake Weber, James Jordan and Tory Kittles.

Warner Bros. announced in December that its entire 2021 film slate will premiere simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max.

Jolie most recently appeared in the film Come Away.