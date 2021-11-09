Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new documentary Angele.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the film Tuesday featuring Belgian singer Angele, 25.

The preview shows Angele reflect on the ups and downs of her rise to fame, including a situation where a topless photo was used of her without her permission.

In addition, Angele is seen working on Nonante-Cinq, her first new album in over three years.

"I started thinking about doing another album during lockdown," the star says. "I had forgotten what it was like to be alone in front of my keyboard, asking myself questions such as, 'What do I want to sing about today?'"

"But the energy, the ambition, the craziness even, that's what inspired me," she adds.

Angele released her debut studio album, Brol, in October 2018. She is known for the singles "La Loi de Murphy," "Tout oublier" featuring Romeo Elvis, "Balance ton quoi" and "Fever" with Dua Lipa.

Angele premieres Nov. 26 on Netflix.