Andy Samberg discussed his love of weddings while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Samberg, on Tuesday, said that he loves going to weddings as they offer an open bar, free food and dancing.

"I feel like as an adult, there's not a lot of opportunities to dance," the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star said during his comedic appearance.

"It's like the club for adults," he continued after noting that at a certain age you shouldn't go to the club anymore.

"You're almost being a jerk if you don't dance at a wedding," Samberg said.

Samberg attends a wedding in his latest film Palm Springs, which recently arrived on Hulu. The film follows Samberg and Cristin Milioti as they keep reliving the same day at a Palm Springs wedding.

Samberg also displayed his ASMR skills on The Tonight Show, as he whispered into the microphone what was written on the back of a bag of dried mangos.