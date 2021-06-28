Andy Grammer is back with new music.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 37-year-old singer-songwriter released the song "Lease on Life" on Sunday.

In a lyric video for the song, Grammer is seen performing on stage as nature scenes are shown on a screen in the background.

"Lease On Life is out now. I got to sing it live on for the first time on saturday night and it feels like joyful wild reckless possibilities," Grammer wrote on Instagram. "Like I'm just getting started, like there is so much more in front of me then behind me."

"I hope it comes across for you and makes you feel a little bit of that when you hear it," he added. "Do me a personal favor and get into a car, roll down your windows, blare it super loud and let go of some of the emotional weight of this last year. I am so damn excited for you all to hear it."

"Lease on Life" is the first song to debut from Grammer's forthcoming fifth studio album. In a press release, Grammer said he wrote the song after doing "a whole lot of soul-searching" after the birth of his second child and the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This song speaks to the rare moments in life where I have clarity, where I feel like I'm on the top of the mountain and I can see for miles," he said. "I'm always trying to get there. Sometimes nature helps, meditation, prayer or just time with my family. I need those reminders, we all need those reminders that there is more in front of us then behind us."

Grammer recently surprised fans by showing up to their doorsteps and performing the song.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Grammer is known for the singles "Honey, I'm Good," "Fresh Eyes" and "Don't Give Up on Me" featuring R3hab. He released his fourth album, Naive, in July 2019.