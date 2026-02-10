The Golden Life, which is the working title of the new 10-episode series, is expected to start filming in Spring 2026 in Palm Beach, FL.
And Andy, an executive producer for The Real Housewives franchise on Bravo, is apparently supportive of the change.
"You know what? I'm so excited for them," Andy, 57, said during the February 5 broadcast of SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live, according toPeople.
"I texted the ladies yesterday. I think it's going to be a great show."
Andy suggested that he's always going to have the women's backs in whatever they choose to pursue.
"I could never root against these women. I absolutely love them. I love them together -- so does America. I'm going to speak for America," he said.
"I think it's going to be great," he reiterated, "and I can't wait to watch, and I'm happy for them."
In their new "golden" era of life, the longtime friends will be shown enjoying second homes and Palm Beach's social scene.
The women will bring humor and hijinks as they navigate dating, family, and career milestones.
Andy explained that "they all live in Florida" except for LuAnn and possibly Kelly. He also noted that Dorinda Medley is "not on" the new show.
"I believe Jill, Sonja and Ramona live in Florida, so that's where they really are, so I think it'll be great," Andy explained.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
"If you watch the Ultimate Girls Trip that they all did, it was really fun."
Andy was referring to The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, which aired on Bravo in 2023. LuAnn, Kelly, Sonja, Ramona, and Kristen Taekman all made an appearance on the show.
"That felt like kind of a series finale in a weird way," Andy noted.
"They kind of wrapped it all up, but now they're embarking on -- their new lives, and yeah. So, I wish them well, and I'm happy for the fans who wanted to see this."
Val Boreland, the President of Entertainment of Versant, E!'s new parent company, said in a statement that E! is "thrilled" to welcome "reality TV royalty" for a reunion fans have been waiting for.
"The energy within this group has always been electric and we're excited to watch it unfold in a new chapter of life by the beach," Val added.
Cori Abraham, Versant's senior VP of development, shared how many fans have been requesting that these ladies come back.
"When the show was pitched to us, we were like, 'Yeah, we want to see it too. We want them to come back.' And so from all of their fallouts and friendships, they've been friends now. And that show has been around for 18 years or 19 years," Cori explained.
ADVERTISEMENT
"We're excited that they are now snowbirds. They come down to the south over the winter, so we'll be shooting them this winter for the next few months down here. And it's different in the sense that they really know each other really well, and they have spent a lot of time together."
Cori insisted that Jill, Kelly, Luann, Ramona and Sonja are still "fabulous as ever."
Cori concluded, "It's not really your flipping table kind of show. It's more of like a Mahjong-table kind of show. They haven't slowed down, and by the way, they're not really wives anymore. The majority of them are single."
Luann and Ramona were OGs on The Real Housewives of New York City. They starred on Seasons 1 through 13 from 2008 to 2021.
Andy revealed in November 2025 that Bravo had already decided on a cast for Season 16 and they're going to begin filming in the next few months, according to Us Weekly. About The Author:Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.