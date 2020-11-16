Bravo personality Andy Cohen will host the new series For Real: The Story of Reality TV.

E! said in a press release Monday that the new, seven-part limited series will premiere in early 2021.

For Real will explore the history and impact that The Real World, The Bachelor, Keeping Up with the Kardashians and other reality TV shows have had on society and how the genre has evolved since its inception.

In each episode, Cohen will examine a pivotal theme or moment from reality TV, speak with memorable names from reality TV series and include commentary from industry pioneers, producers and journalists.

"I'm thrilled to look back at the shows that formed my love for reality TV, and interview the icons of the genre," Cohen said. "This series is like great candy!"

Cohen, who hosts the Bravo talk show Watch What Happens Live and executive produces the Real Housewives franchise, will also executive produce the new series.

"A reality connoisseur in his own right, Andy takes viewers on a deep and captivating journey into a genre that's forever captivated audiences and impacted pop culture," Bravo and E! EVP of development Rachel Smith said.

"At a time where the world is constantly changing, For Real: The Story of Reality TV offers the perfect escape we all need; an opportunity to sit back, relax and submerge into a world that's captured so many," she added.

