Real Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen says Real Housewives of Salt Lake City will have a Season 2.

The 52-year-old television personality and producer confirmed during Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live that RHOSLC will return for a second season.

Cohen was speaking with Sasha Morfaw, Danny Pellegrino, Samantha Bush and Evan Ross Katz on the WWHL after-show when he asked them to predict which Real Housewives show would be the most entertaining in 2021.

"I'm excited about all of them," Pellegrino said. "Salt Lake City, I'm really hoping they come back for a Season 2, because I'm loving Season 1 and I feel like Season 2 could just be, like, blowing it out of the water."

"Oh, they're coming back for a Season 2," Cohen responded, to audience cheers.

RHOSLC stars Lisa Barlow, Mary Cosby, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and Jen Shah, and premiered on Bravo in November. The season thus far has featured drama between Cosby and Shah.

On WWHL in December, Shah said she regrets the "grandfather" remark she made about Cosby's marriage at Rose's party. Cosby is married to Robert Cosby, Sr., her late grandmother's second husband.

"So do I regret it? You know, yes," Shah said. "I should not have said that. However, was I lying? No."

"Some of the other girls told her I said it," she added. "Was it wrong? Yes, it was wrong. I shouldn't have said it. Was it a lie? No, it wasn't a goddamned lie. Own that [expletive], girl. You married your grandpa. Own it."

Barlow and Marks weighed in on Cosby's marriage during a previous appearance on WWHL.

"I think Mary's marriage is unconventional," Barlow said. "If it works for them, great."