Andy Cohen addresses his "really medicated" remark about Raquel Leviss' 'Vanderpump Rules' reunion behavior
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/14/2023
Andy Cohen has addressed his own eyebrow-raising speculation that Raquel Leviss had seemed "really medicated" when she attended the Vanderpump Rules' reunion shortly before checking into a mental-health treatment facility.
ADVERTISEMENT
"I think it was, maybe, wrong of me to speculate on that," the Bravo executive producer, 56, explained on Tuesday's episode of his SiriusXM radio show, according toUs Weekly.
But Andy went on to explain why he had thought Raquel was heavily medicated when she taped the reunion -- which aired in three parts and wrapped on Bravo last week -- in late March.
"To me, she sat there [and] she took it all on the chin like a champ," Andy said. "Those people all had stuff to say to her and they were relentless and she just sat there and took it."
Raquel and her Vanderpump Rules co-star Tom Sandoval had a six-month affair behind her former best friend Ariana Madix's back.
Ariana and Tom had been dating for about nine years, and the scandal ultimately ended Tom and Ariana's relationship in March.
After the affair and split made headlines, Raquel voluntarily entered a treatment facility for the sake of her mental health, and her representative confirmed at the time Raquel's rehab stint was not for substance abuse issues.
Andy suggested on his radio show that Raquel's lack of emotion at the reunion was both surprising and somewhat disturbing.
"I didn't know that she would be able to [get through the reunion], which is probably why I hypothesized [that]," Andy said. "Given my years of experience in these forums, I would've thought that she would've walked off way sooner and maybe walked into her car never to having been seen again."
Andy made his initial "medicated" comment about Raquel -- which sparked criticism and some backlash -- during an interview with Variety earlier this month.
"I was worried for Raquel's mental health going into the reunion. I mean, I still am. But actually, when I saw how unemotional she was, it made me think she was really medicated or really out of touch with her role in everything," Andy said on June 7.
According to Us, Raquel currently remains at the inpatient behavioral health and trauma facility, where she has already been for over two months.
"Her treatment is helping her learn the basis of her decisions and to grow from her mistakes with the hope of making better choices and becoming a better person," an insider told the magazine.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
The insider claimed that Raquel was very apologetic for sleeping with Tom behind Ariana's back and being so deceitful.
"She is a young woman that is and has been remorseful for her actions and has apologized repeatedly," the source alleged. "Raquel looks forward to sharing her story with the unfiltered truth when she comes out."
Looking back on her decade-long romance with Tom, Ariana recently shared with Glamour magazine, "I feel like I'm someone who craves intimacy outside of just penetrative sex, and that was something that I was deprived of for so long."
"As women, we might bring something up a bunch of times and then we just stop," Ariana continued.
"That's where I was at. I was like, 'I cannot keep nagging this man to want to come home and spend time with me.'"
Ariana went on to vent about how "so many men" in general feel "entitled" to a woman's body.
"[They act] entitled to sex because you're in a relationship with them," Ariana said. "I am not your Fleshlight. I spelled out what I needed, but hello. It's a two-person situation."
Ariana broke her silence about her breakup with Tom on NBC's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen late last month and revealed, "We do not interact on any level."
ADVERTISEMENT
While Ariana and Tom are still living in the same $2 million Los Angeles home, temporarily, Ariana said they only communicate through "go betweens" and that her family "hates" him and Tom is "dead" to her brother.
Ariana also previously told Raquel that she's "dead" to her and their friendship is over. Ariana said Raquel seems "lost and empty" and she doesn't know who Raquel is anymore.
When asked what it would take for her to forgive Tom and Raquel, Ariana bluntly announced, "That's not happening."
But Ariana was apparently able to move on from the scandal, and she's currently seeing someone new.
Ariana has been spotted, multiple times, packing on PDA with fitness coach Daniel Wai in the aftermath of her breakup with Tom. Ariana and Daniel apparently began seeing each other in mid-April.
While Ariana played coy about her love life on Watch What Happens Live, she teased to viewers, "I'll just say that I am very happy and very satisfied."
A source recently told Us that Ariana is "definitely open to seeing where things go" with Daniel but she "isn't totally ready to jump into a serious relationship."
Meanwhile, Tom told TMZ in late April that he was "really happy" to see Ariana doing so well.
After all, an insider source claimed to Us on March 3 that Tom and Ariana had been "having problems for a while." The insider claimed the pair's relationship "only came to a breaking point" the day prior to their split on March 1.
But Tom claimed he officially broke up with Ariana on Valentine's Day in February.