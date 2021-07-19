Andrew S. is a 26-year-old pro football player who isn't afraid to dive deep with Katie. The pair have already discussed what it would be like to be an interracial couple and potentially welcome biracial children one day.
Katie said she would "never give a f-ck" if people judged or questioned her for being with a Black man, and she gushed about how she and Andrew S. would make "beautiful children" together and she's always be a protective "Mama Bear."
"That's the relationship I want," Andrew S. noted. "Honestly, I have really fallen for your heart, and I believe in love. You have gotten me really close."
Katie pointed out how Andrew S. will make a wonderful father and husband one day, and she said she felt very fortunate to have this "one-of-a-kind" bachelor competing for her heart on the show.
In turn, Andrew S. revealed how Katie is exactly the woman he had been looking for, and he added, "I definitely see myself falling in love with Katie."
Andrew was convinced no other man would kiss Katie the way that he kissed her, nor could anyone else share the type of chemistry they had established.
Katie told the cameras she could picture herself falling in love with Andrew S. and "walking away with him at the end of this" -- a feeling Katie said felt "so good."
Until viewers can watch more of Andrew S. and Katie's relationship blossom on The Bachelorette, let's learn some information about this suitor right now.
Below is a list of 11 facts Reality TV World has compiled about Andrew Spencer.
Andrew Spencer's future girlfriend may have to endure a long-distance relationship
Originally from Lake Villa, IL, Andrew S. spends half the year living in Vienna, Austria, where he plays professional football, and the other half in the Chicago area, where he holds down a job as a football coach and teacher's assistant.
Andrew says living in Europe has given him an updated outlook on life where people work to live instead of live to work.
Andrew's father went to prison when Andrew was only six years old, and so he was raised by a strong mother.
Although they didn't have much money growing up, Andrew said he certainly felt loved. He's even still very close to his 96-year-old grandmother.
Andrew therefore says he can't wait to get married and have a family of his own -- hopefully five kids one day! Andrew said he never wants to miss an important moment in his kids' lives.
However, he said his future wife will have to be a great communicator or else their relationship probably won't work out.
Andrew S. attended college in Minnesota
Andrew received his college degree from Winona State University in 2018.
During his college years, Andrew was naturally a star athlete on the football team as a Defensive Back.
Andrew earned a long list of awards and honors during his years at Winona -- including 2017 AFCA First Team All-American, 2017 NSIC Defensive Player of the Year, and 2017-2018 Winona State Male Athlete of the Year.
Andrew plays for one of Europe's premier American football teams, the Dacia Vienna Vikings.
According to American Football International, Andrew S. first joined the Vikings organization mid-way through the 2019 season and starred as both a defensive back and running back.
Just last year, Andrew S. helped Vienna sweep a best-of-five Austrian title series against the Graz Giants, the only other team playing due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This 2021 season was supposed to be Andrew's first full season for the team until The Bachelorette chose to cast him as one of Katie's suitors. Andrew S. ended up missing the first three games of the season.
"Me leaving obviously left a big hole, especially with the timing being right before our first couple of games, but it was something I wanted to do and they were behind me as well. Coach Calaycay and all the guys, they supported everything," Andrew S. told the website.
"I've built really good relationships with these guys and I'm sure a couple of these guys on the team will probably be in my wedding one day."
Andrew S. wouldn't confirm or deny if he found love with Katie on The Bachelorette, but he told AFI of his return to Vienna, "I definitely believe that they wanted me to come back regardless and it just so happens that we were able to make it happen, which I'm super grateful for."
Andrew S. insisted he's happy to be back on the football field following his search for love.
"Football is my first love, it's something that's always going to have a special place in my heart," Andrew said.
"Being able to come back here and breathe football air, it's been like coming back home, almost relaxing. It's my safe haven, my zen."
Since The Bachelorette wrapped production, Andrew S. has reportedly played in two games for the Vikings. He earned three touchdowns for his team in those games.
During a late June appearance on The Viall Files podcast hosted by Season 21 The Bachelor star Nick Viall, Katie was asked to reveal whom she considered her four hottest bachelors out of her Top 15 suitors.
"Who are your four hottest guys?" Nick asked.
"They're all really hot," Katie replied.
"You walk into a bar," Nick continued, "it's a Friday night and you're not on The Bachelorette. Your three whiskeys deep. Who [catches your eye] -- other than [Thomas Jacobs, the obvious choice]?"
Katie replied, "Well, Andrew S., definitely. Yeah."
Andrew S. revealed he almost proposed marriage to a woman before but an incident made him realize that they weren't a perfect match.
But Andrew has struggled to find his perfect match, especially because one of his exes, who is apparently Caucasian, had been worried about having mixed children with him.
"I know her background and her character, and she's not racist or anything, but she was worried about going to a grocery store and someone asking, 'Are these your kids?' And they not look like her," Andrew revealed.
"And it was tough for me. That was a woman I thought I was going to propose to soon, and hearing that, it was tough," he added.
According to ABC, Andrew S. is "truly a man of the world"
Andrew S. has traveled all over the world, including Spain recently.
Andrew admits that he loves to nerd out over Ancient Rome and says that seeing the Colosseum in person was a dream come true.
But the bachelor enjoys his time at home too! He's a proud "dog uncle" and claims to make a mean margarita.