Andrew Lincoln of Walking Dead fame is set to portray Scrooge in a livestreamed stage version of A Christmas Carol.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Old Vic theater in London is behind the production as part of its Old Vic: In Camera series. The play will be performed live from an empty auditorium and streamed to viewers who purchase a ticket from Dec. 12-24.

Matthew Warchus is directing the production, based on Jack Throne's adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic story.

Melissa Allan, Rosanna Bates, John Dagleish, Tim van Eyken, Sam Lathwood, Eugene McCoy, Myra McFadyen, Gloria Obianyo, Maria Omakinwa, Golda Rosheuvel and Michael Rouse, Clive Rowe and Samuel Townsend are also set to star.

The Old Vic uploaded to Twitter Monday a photo of Lincoln in-costume as Scrooge in front of an empty theater.