AMC announced Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira will return to The Walking Dead universe in a new series. The announcement was one of many in The Walking Dead's Comic-Con Hall H panel on Friday.

Lincoln starred in the first nine seasons of The Walking Dead as Rick Grimes. Rick ultimately lost his wife Lori ( Sarah Wayne Callies ) and son Carl ( Chandler Riggs ) in the walker apocalypse.

Gurira appeared from Seasons 3 - 10 as Michonne. The new series will further Rick and Michonne's love story while they have new adventures.

The panel also included the latest trailers for the final episodes of The Walking Dead and the new series Tales of the Walking Dead.

The final episodes of Season 11 show the walker plague get deadlier. Walkers gain the ability to climb over fences and turn doorknobs.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan , Josh Hamilton and more of the regular cast are featured in scenes from the remaining episodes. The Walking Dead returns Oct. 2 on AMC and AMC+.

Tales of the Walking Dead is a new series that features standalone stories in The Walking Dead universe. Parker Posey, Terry Crews and Olivia Munn star in some of the episodes.

Tales of The Walking Dead premieres Aug. 14.