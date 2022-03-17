Andrew Garfield discussed his decision to star in Spider-Man: No Way Home alongside Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Garfield told Kimmel on Wednesday that he was waiting to hear if Maguire had agreed to star in the film before he signed on. Spider-Man: No Way home features Garfield, Maguire and Holland as their versions of Spider-Man.

"I would follow Tobey anywhere, so it was like, 'If Tobey's in then I'm in,'" Garfield said.

Kimmel also asked Garfield if he thought that Spider-Man: No Way Home should be nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars. Garfield is already nominated for Best Actor for his role in Tick, Tick...Boom!

"It's a great movie. Jon Watts is an incredible director, he pulled together all these different stories and strands and didn't make it feel like kind of cynical. He made it feel totally heartfelt and important," Garfield said before stating that he loves how himself and Maguire's version of Spider-Man were able to help Holland in the film.

"I love that, the idea that we were called in there for a specific mentoring brotherhood kind of reason. That's just beautiful," he said.