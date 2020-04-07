Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli will perform from the historic Duomo Cathedral on Easter Sunday.

Bocelli's team confirmed Tuesday on Twitter that the 61-year-old singer-songwriter will live stream Bocelli: Music for Hope, a concert at Duomo Cathedral in Milan, Italy, on Sunday, April 12.

"On Easter Sunday at 6PM UK, by invitation of the City and of the Duomo Cathedral of Milan, Italian global music icon Andrea Bocelli will give a solo performance representing a message of love, healing and hope to Italy an the world," the post reads.

Bocelli will be accompanied by a single instrumentalist, cathedral organist Emanuele Vianelli, for the performance. There will be no audience due to social distancing measures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bocelli will perform "Ave Maria" and Pietro Mascagni's "Sancta Maria, among other songs.

"On the day in which we celebrate the trust in a life that triumphs, I'm honored and happy to answer 'Si¬' to the invitation of the City and the Duomo of Milan," the singer said in a statement.

"I believe in the strength of praying together; I believe in the Christian Easter, a universal symbol of rebirth that everyone -- whether they are believers or not -- truly needs right now," he added. "Thanks to music, streamed live, bringing together millions of clapsed hands everywhere in this world, we will hug this wounded Earth's pulsing heart, this wonderful international forge that is reason for Italian pride."

Bocelli: Music for Hope will stream at 1 p.m. ET on Bocelli's YouTube channel. Many churchgoers have turned to live streamed masses or services as they stay home due to concerns about COVID-19.