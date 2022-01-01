Broadcast journalist Anderson Cooper has signed on to host two shows for CNN's upcoming streaming platform, CNN+

"Get ready to see me dive deep on all things parenting. Stream my new show Parental Guidance exclusively on @CNNPlus this spring 2022," Cooper posted on Instagram Friday.

The weekly show will feature Cooper, 54, as he juggles his career while parenting his 1-year-old son, Wyatt.

Anderson Cooper Full Circle, a twice-a-week digital interview program that started in 2018, also is moving to CNN+

Cooper has been with the cable news network since 2001.

Chris Wallace announced last month that he was leaving FOX News after 18 years and starting a new weekday show on the soon to launch CNN+

In August, the nacent streaming service also hired Kasie Hunt, a political correspondent who hosted programs on rival MSNBC. She was the first hire.