HBO Max released the full trailer and key art for And Just Like That... on Tuesday. The Sex and the City revival series premieres Dec. 9 on the streaming service.

Dating columnist Carrie addresses new phenomena like dating apps. New character, Seema (Sarita Choudhury) expresses her frustration with the technology.

Carrie also finds herself put on the spot in a radio interview when the host asks her if she's ever masturbated in public. Carrie makes a joke about Barney's.

Michael Patrick King wrote the first two episodes and directed the first three. King co-wrote the final two episodes with Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky.

Additional And Just Like That... writers include Keli Goff, Samantha Irby and Rachna Fruchbom. Additional directors include Nixon, Gillian Robespierre, Anu Valia and Nisha Ganatra.

Two episodes premiere Dec. 9. The remaining eight premiere weekly every Thursday.