And Just Like That... The Documentary, a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Sex and the City sequel series, is set to air Thursday on HBO Max.

The program will include new interviews with cast members Sarah Jessica Parker Kristin Davis , Sara Rami­rez, Mario Cantone , David Eigenberg, Evan Handler , Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Sarita Choudhury and writer-producer Michael Patrick King

The show follows longtime 50-ish friends Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate relationships and careers in contemporary New York City.

Sex and the City aired 1998-2004 and was followed by two movies.

And Just Like That... debuted in December and spanned 10 episodes.